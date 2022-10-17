Alarm at Eindhoven Airport, smoke after landing of aircraft

An alarm was raised on Monday morning around ten past eleven. A civilian aircraft had to deal with overheated brakes after landing. Smoke was released, after which the fire brigade was alerted. No one has been injured.

It was a Ryanair aircraft that came from Dublin. All passengers had left the plane when the smoke was noticed. Part of the crew was still present but was not in danger.

The fire brigade has been called in to cool the overheated brakes. The situation was quickly under control. Last Saturday, the fire brigade was active to cool the heated brakes of a Transavia aircraft.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha