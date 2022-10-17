Organic supermarket likely to relaunch

Organic supermarket Liek on Roostenlaan in Eindhoven is likely to make a restart, under a different owner. The shop went bankrupt, partly because of rising energy prices.

Behind the scenes, the curator is now negotiating with a new owner, for a restart.

Cooperative

Liek was a special shop because the supermarket was partly supported by customers and local residents. They contributed funds, making them co-owners. That set-up brought in money, but it proved insufficient for Liek to keep going.

Liek started in the corona pandemic. Wijnen did not receive a corona grant from the government, despite several requests to do so. Rapidly rising prices was another blow to the company. “We are already missed in the district. But it was no longer going to happen. People are cutting back on their spending. At the same time, inflation is increasing operating costs.”

Layoffs

Dozens of people are losing their jobs due to the bankruptcy, including five salaried employees.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan