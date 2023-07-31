PSV close preparation phase with victory

PSV concluded their seasonal preparations on Sunday with a win over Nottingham Forest FC in a practice match. Coach Peter Bosz’s side won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Johan Bakayoko.

Before the game, the selection was presented to the supporters in the Philips Stadion. One of the newcomers, forward Noa Lang, immediately showed his best skills. He managed to find the net, but his goal was disallowed for offside. Moments later, Lang managed to reach forward Johan Bakayoko, but he headed wide. At a 0-0 interval, both teams sought the locker rooms.

Cash-in

After half-time, there were chances for midfielder Isaac Babadi and striker Luuk de Jong, but both PSV players failed to cash in on the chances. Then, with more than an hour on the clock, the goal is made. Bakayoko shoots the ball in from the edge of the box, 1-0. After that, the Belgian still had opportunities to increase the score, but he did not score anymore. As a result, PSV ends the preparation with a 1-0 victory over the English opponent from the Premier League.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn