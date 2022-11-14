Oranje-Rood lashes out at Voordaan

The first men’s field hockey team of Oranje-Rood (Orange-Red) won against Voordaan with big numbers on Sunday. In Eindhoven, the Utrecht team was defeated by 6-1.

German youth international Laurens Halfmann gave the Eindhoven hockey club a 1-0 lead. After that, four goals were scored from penalty corners within twenty minutes. Moments later, Halfmann made his second of the game. On behalf of Voordaan, Dutchman Ivo Visser did something in return. He scored 6-1 in the 59th minute. The victory puts the men of Oranje-Rood in fifth place of the Hoofdklasse (Premier League).

Women

The women of Oranje-Rood also played a match on Sunday. Against Push, the game was drawn 1-1. The team from Breda took the lead from a penalty corner. Hope Ralph, a player from New Zealand, equalized a few minutes later. The Eindhoven club is currently in fourth place in the promotion class due to the draw.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Martijn