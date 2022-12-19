Eindhoven welcomes some 900 new ‘Nederlanders’

906 Eindhoven residents from 86 different countries received Dutch nationality this year. During a naturalisation meeting, they were put in the spotlight in the Muziekgebouw.

The new residents of the city come from all corners of the world. The three countries where most new residents who received a Dutch passport this year have their origin are Syria (174), India (162) and Turkey (55).

The memorable moment was celebrated with snacks, drinks and speeches. “They have had an integration course and learned the language. Let’s make this a special day too”, said deputy mayor Rik Thijs.

“I never thought I would give up my Indian nationality for a Dutch passport. But that is happening now. I have felt very welcome in my environment, with friends and colleagues”, says one of the 906 new Dutch people who have found a place in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha