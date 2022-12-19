Southeast Brabant to receive 40,000 trees in the new year

With the planting of the trees, about 12 hectares of new forest cover will be created. Staatsbosbeheer (the Dutch Forestry Commission) is the responsible body for the planting of trees.

The trees will be planted at three locations in the region, namely east of Mierlo near Sang and Goorkens, at the Leenderbos near Leende and on the Gastelse Heide near Gastel.

The new forests should contribute to a reduction of CO2 emissions in the region.

In addition, a wide range of different trees and shrubs are planned. This should make the forest more attractive to animals, plants and people, the organisation reports. “With a mixed forest, future generations can better respond to social wishes. We plant the following tree and shrub species in the forest: Black Alder, Oak, Lime, Sweet Cherry and Rowan. In many of the locations, a grid will be placed around the new plantings to prevent damage from wild animals,” says Staatsbosbeheer.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha