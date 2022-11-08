Bush raids ensure second life

More and more often so-called ‘bush raids’ are organised in Eindhoven. Plants in the front and back yards of houses on the demolition list are picked and given a second life elsewhere. This time it was the turn of the Genderdal district.

Residents picked greenery from various gardens this weekend. This greenery is planted in the gardens of residents and public places in the neighborhood where some plants and trees are still allowed.

Greener city

Housing corporation Woonbedrijf, among others, wants to continue this initiative before a bulldozer shuts everything down. “I can only endorse the work of the highwaymen. By placing the plants elsewhere, we make that part of our city greener. Plants are not part of the waste,” says Alderman for Public Space and Green Rik Thijs.

In the winter, the demolition of 28 small homes and the youth centre around Mascagnistraat in Genderdal will start. Some of the plants that lived there are therefore given a second life.

Source: Studio040

Translation by: Ayşenur Kuran