Eindhoven is the second greenest city in the country

Of the largest cities in the Netherlands, Eindhoven is ranked the second greenest city in the country.

This is evident from a map made by the Spatial Expertise Centre of the University of Groningen (RUG). Only Almere has more greenery than Eindhoven. However, the difference between the #1 and the #2 positions is considerable.

For the measurement, the RUG used data from within the built-up areas of the cities. This shows that in Eindhoven 27.7 percent of the inner city area is green. That is more than Amsterdam, which has 27.06 percent of green space within its city limits. However, it is a lot less than Almere, of which 35.1 percent of the space in the built-up area contains greenery.

Eindhoven does a lot better than other cities in Brabant. Breda and Tilburg, for example, have 22.6 and 21.2 percent respectively, of green space within the city limits.

Hoe groen zijn de grootste steden van Nederland? Weer zo een mooie graphic van @rug_geo. pic.twitter.com/8LMZZwqVb6 — Ruben van Gaalen (@rubenivangaalen) July 19, 2021

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.