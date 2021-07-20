Collapsed Beatrix Canal wild bridge is removed

About thirty people are working on Tuesday to remove the collapsed wild bridge over the Beatrix Canal in Eindhoven.

The bridge collapsed during the night from Thursday to Friday. This week, employees of various companies started the salvage operation. On Monday, the whole thing had to be shoveled out. From Tuesday morning, a hoisting vessel and hoisting truck were deployed to get the structure ashore.

Investigation

It is still unclear why the bridge collapsed, and how huge the damage will be. More research is needed for this, according to the municipality. It should also be determined whether the recent heavy rainfall played a role.

Weight

The municipality has held the contractor who built the bridge liable. The bridge is made of a special composite material and therefore, should be able to bear a large weight.

Shipping traffic

Due to the collapse of the bridge, the shipping traffic between the industrial area De Hurk and the Wilhelminakanaal has come to a standstill. Three or four companies depend on the route, as does the marina. “So there is a sense of urgency since companies cannot use the canal now,” responded Hendrik Jan Vennix on behalf of the municipality.

It is not yet clear where the bridge’s broken parts will go.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.