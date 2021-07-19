Honking not allowed at the Mayor’s car

Hermes has informed its drivers that they are no longer allowed to sound a horn at the mayor’s car.

The mayor’s car regularly uses the bus lane and this is legally permitted. However, the car is not recognisable as the mayor’s. The drivers perceive it as a normal passenger car.

“The mayor may use the bus lanes in the city,” says Hermes. “The mayor’s driver is regularly confronted with honking bus drivers who think that the bus lane is being used illegally.”

Political organisation LPF wants to know, among other things, why the mayor uses the dedicated bus lanes. They suggest that the mayor considers the use of the bus lanes for emergency purposes only.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha