High rise complex at Fellenoord planned

The tower will not only offer housing in the heart of the city but also house commercial initiatives on its ground floor.

Real estate developer VanWonen and project developer FOUR-D have jointly purchased the site on the Fellenoord. Construction is yet to begin, but the owners already have a clear vision. “The present site will be transformed into a vibrant and sustainable icon of the city. The new urban boulevard will be an attractive mix of housing, employment, and services” says one of the project developers.

This vision of the project is in close agreement with that of the municipality’s project, KnoopXL.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha