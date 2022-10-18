The Eindhoven Philipsboom did not come first in a national contest. The old tree at the Philips Stadium did not win the title of Tree of the Year.

The organisation behind the election has announced the results. The Philips tree was one of the twelve nominated trees in the race for the title. In the end, the Eindhoven horse chestnut took the seventh pitch with 603 votes. The winner was the Markiezeneik in Utrecht with no less than 36000 votes*.

The Philips tree was planted in 1909, with the idea of ​​improving the living environment of Philips staff, at the initiative of Anton Phillips.

The national election is an initiative of the SBNL Natuurfonds.

* Note from the editor: The Markiezeneik on the Amelisweerd estate near Utrecht came to stand for the protest against the widening of the A27. These roadworks require the removal of several trees, the Markiezenboom being the most iconic.

Source:Studio040

Translator: Ayşenur Kuran

Editor: Greta