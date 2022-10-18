Weekly update of COVID situation – week 42

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of participants with COVID-19 like complaints decreased (5.4%) as compared to the week before (6.2%). The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs) stabilised (-4%) last week compared to the week before that.

The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 by the GGD decreased slightly (-5%). The number of nursing home residents who tested positive for COVID-19 rose by 11% last week. On 4 October 2022, the reproduction number based on reported positive tests was 0.97 (0.92 – 1.01). The number of new hospital admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 remained stable (-2%) compared to the week before.

Sewage surveillance

In week 40 (3-9 October 2022), sewage surveillance showed that the national average viral load increased by 20%. In the first half of week 41 (10 – 12 October), the average number of virus particles decreased, dropping by +15%. In both weeks, the highest figures were seen in Amsterdam and the surrounding area. The Omicron BA.5 variant and all its sub-variants were still detected most frequently in sewage surveillance, and BA.4 was also observed more frequently again.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

RIVM has observed various Omicron sub-variants in pathogen surveillance. Since June 2022, BA.5 has been the dominant variant in the Netherlands. Various sub-variants of BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 are now present and under monitoring. This includes BA.2.75 and BA.2.12.1, BA.4.6, and various BA.5 sub-variants, such as BF.7, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. Recombinant strains of variants, such as XBB (twice so far, detected in pathogen surveillance in week 38), are also being monitored.

The percentages of BA.2.75 and BA.4.6 have been slowly increasing in pathogen surveillance in recent weeks. Trend forecasts for BA.4.6, BA.2.75 and sub-variants of BA.5 based on the latest pathogen surveillance data are very uncertain. Within the BA.5 lineage, several sub-variants are increasing (such as BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7), while other sub-variants are decreasing. It is also possible that multiple variants, including BA.2.75, BA.4.6 and other BA.5 sub-variants, will continue circulating at the same time.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 22,688 persons reported positive corona test results as compared to 23,693 persons, week before. There were 677 persons newly hospitalised as compared to 693, the week before. The number of new ICU admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 increased; there were 48 ICU admissions last week (+17%), compared to 41 ICU admissions the week before. The COVID-19 related mortality number increased to 44 as compared to 39 deaths, the week before.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translator: Yawar Abbas