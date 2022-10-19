Antwan, Tivoli’s handyman, finds love in Friesland

Antwan Blakenburg, the loyal handyman from Tivoli who was in danger of becoming homeless, has found happiness in Friesland.

The former janitor of community center De Jaguar started a new life six months ago in the Frisian town of Warfstermolen. He is engaged to his childhood sweetheart Diane, whom he reacquainted through Facebook. Antwan: “It clicked like old times with Diane, whom I still know from the past. It felt very familiar and suddenly we made a surprising confession to each other”.

Antwan Blakenburg was in the Studio040 news because he was in danger of becoming homeless under very distressing circumstances. Although he had given years of loyal service to Woonbedrijf as a volunteer janitor, the corporation could not arrange housing for him. He was eventually assigned temporary housing far outside “his” neighbourhood of Tivoli. Later, his volunteer work as a janitor was also taken away from him because the municipality did not want to give him additional benefits on that basis.

A bit disillusioned but also elated about the new beginning, Twan decided to pack his bags and settle in Warfstermolen.

“Occasionally I still drive to Brabant to drink coffee in De Jaguar. But yes … it is quite a long ride.” Warfstermolen is 213 km away from Eindhoven, almost a three-hour drive. “Fortunately, I don’t mind driving”. The former janitor lives ten minutes from the water on the edge of a large nature reserve. Soon, ice and weather permitting, he will marry his Diane.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob