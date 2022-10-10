Light festival GLOW to turn off the lights an hour earlier

In the spirit of energy saving, the annual festival GLOW will turn off its lights an hour earlier. This is also in response to the call of the European Union to save at least ten percent of energy.

The lights will be switched off from Monday to Thursday at 10 PM. During the other editions, the lights didn’t go out until 11 PM on those days.

GLOW has 33 light artworks planned for this year. With the earlier shutdown, there is an estimated energy saving of about 500 kilowatt hours on the consumption of a total of 7,000 kilowatt hours, from November 12 to 19. This is comparable to the average consumption of about 100 households in the same duration (9 days). An estimate for the energy bills from the festival is yet to be determined.

Source: OmroepBrabant & Studio040

Translated by: Seetha