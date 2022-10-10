Home care organisation Archipel collaborates with Rinette Care

According to Archipel, the collaboration between the two allows for early involvement in which care or other alternative forms of support can be provided.

Care for the elderly

With the collaboration, Archipel and Rinette Care are responding to the fact that elderly people increasingly want to live at home for longer. According to the care organisations, they are better equipped to focus on prevention and home care so that they can play a greater role for the elderly in the region.

Subsidiary organisation

Until 1 October, Rinette Care was a private home care organisation. With its care and services, the company ensured that people could continue to live agreeably at home for as long as possible.

The company was already looking for a cooperation partner that was financially sound and good for its employees. In this, Archipel was a match. Rinette Care is now a subsidiary organisation within Archipel.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan