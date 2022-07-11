Busyness at Airport continues; travel industry is concerned

Today has been yet another busy day, with travellers complaining of long queues and waiting times. According to the airport authorities, improvements are not expected soon. The Dutch Association of travel agents and tour operators (ANVR) will continue to monitor the situation. Their main concern is to prevent the situation at Schipol spilling over to the regional airports.

The largest waiting time is for security, although a spokesperson does not want to say how much longer they expect the queues to get.

“We see the same picture as in recent weeks and expect o changes for the weeks ahead. People have to prepare well. We have tents and are handing out water. The aim is to make passengers as comfortable as possible”.

The advice is to come no more than three hours before departure. “Come on time, but not too early. Check-in counters, for example, might not be open earlier”, is the reinforced message.

The ANVR has made reference to social media images posted by travellers. They can be viewed here on the Omroep Brabant website.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha