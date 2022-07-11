Increased screen time was the biggest problem in the corona crisis

The public health department (GGD Brabant Zuidoost) has conducted a study to monitor the welfare of children and parents during the corona crisis. Results have shown increased screen time to be one of the main problematic factors. Additionally, sickness and psychosocial problems are pointed out.

About 10,000 parents in the region with children up to 11 years of age have filled in the questionnaire. Among this, increased screen time was mentioned as a negative effect by 29 per cent of the parents. Unsurprisingly, the notable positive development was the improved work-life balance for parents.

One other (possible) consequence of the corona crisis is parenting stress. In addition, children are sick more often. This means frequent visits are made to the doctors while dental checks have reduced significantly. Fewer children also obtained their swimming certificate.

Professionals rather than family

Additionally, the GGD has also reported psychosocial problems in ten per cent of the children. Finally, it is noticeable that parents are less inclined to seek help from family or friends if they have educational problems. In 2017, 14 percent of parents did so, compared to 12 percent in 2021.

The number of parents seeking professional help with such problems has increased significantly. In 2013 this was 35 per cent and in 2021 it had increased to 48 per cent.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Seetha