Immense interest in apartments at Nuenense Kloostertuin

A few hundred interested parties attended the presentation of the new construction plans in the Kloostertuin on Monday evening. 114 apartments are planned at this green location in the centre of Nuenen. If there are no objections, construction could start in 2026.

Blocks

The plans, which were previously approved by the city council, include five apartment blocks, including a five-storey residential tower. The words of a municipal employee show that this is planned on the side of the community centre Het Klooster. The other four will be spread across the currently vacant site and will be ‘shielded’ by rows of trees.

Concerns

It is the time they have to bridge before they can actually move to an apartment in a green area. “We are already quite old and four years later is difficult for us to foresee. Let alone if it takes any longer”, says a couple. They now live in a ‘normal’ house, but never actually come upstairs again.

Two friends, who call themselves ‘local residents’, have other concerns. “We don’t want too much inconvenience – think of parking nearby and hope to lose as little of our view as possible. The latter is fine, because more than 250 trees have been provided. The current ones and those that are newly planted”. Both women admit that they are also interested in living in the Kloostertuin.

Social Housing

Politicians determined that 3o percent of the new homes will be labelled as social housing. “These will probably be the apartments that hardly get any sun”, commented one of them. The parking basement, which is planned in the middle of the 1.78-hectare site, will soon have room for 87 cars. This covered parking option is only for residents of the apartments in the more expensive rental and purchase segment. The rest must find a spot in the parking lots outside or the neighborhood on the edge of the area.

Schedule

The municipal council will consider the plan on June 19, 2024, and its adoption is scheduled for July 4, 2024.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha