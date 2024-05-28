Museum to retain ‘the Mona Lisa of Brabant’

The Noordbrabants Museum wants to try to purchase Vincent van Gogh’s painting Head of a Woman from 1885. The painting is a portrait of Gordina de Groot from Nuenen.

She is one of the five people at the table of the world-famous masterpiece The Potato Eaters. The museum has the exclusive opportunity to keep this portrait of Gordina on Brabant soil. The masterpiece from Van Gogh’s Brabant period is now temporarily on loan to the museum.

Head of a Woman (Gordina de Groot) was in the Pierson collection in The Hague and later in Switzerland for 120 years. In all those years it has only been exhibited to the public once, in 1943. The painting is a special masterpiece for the whole of the Netherlands, with a special meaning for Brabant.

Hard work

Director of Het Noordbrabants Museum Jacqueline Grandjean “Gordina’s gaze betrays the hard work on the land and the worries that come with it. At the same time, this painting also shows the pride and resilience that has made this the most flourishing province in the Netherlands”.

“It is precisely here that Gordina’s look has deep meaning for people. Anyone who looks into her eyes is touched. We therefore speak of the Mona Lisa of Brabant with a wink”, says Grandjean. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha