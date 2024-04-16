May vacation: 20,000 air travellers per day

During the May holidays, a total of around 150,000 passengers pass through the airport – arriving and departing travellers combined. About 60 flights depart from the airport every day. This year, the airport expects around 20,000 per day.

The numbers are comparable to last year, the first year the airport fully recovered from the pandemic. The year before, there were still long lines at the airport due to staff shortages. But that hasn’t been the case for some time now.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha