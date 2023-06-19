A packed stadium during the penultimate Groots concert

It was one big party at the Philips Stadium again this weekend. There, Guus Meeuwis took to the stage for the penultimate time with his Groots met een zachte G concert series. The audience was treated to several guest artists and went wild as ever. During the song ‘Het is een Nacht’, Guus hardly had to sing himself: the whole stadium reverberated along.

The three concerts were almost completely sold out. The shows were playfully opened with a video message from King Willem-Alexander and Máxima, made by Lucky TV. Afterwards, almost 35,000 visitors sang along with songs like Per Spoor, Tranen Gelachen and Brabant.

For Flemming from Vughen, a dream came true. He was in the support act and got to warm up the audience. During the song ‘May I Dance’ later in the evening, he came on stage again. Together with Guus, he sang a mix of that song with his own ‘Automatic’.

There were also guest appearances by Acda and the Munnik and DJ La Fuente. When the latter entered the stage from the audience, the party really erupted. Guus also sang a song that his witnesses, including comedian Leo Alkemade and rapper Diggy Dex, sang at his wedding.

