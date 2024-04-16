NXP – New collective labour agreement

The trade unions CNV, FNV, VHP2 and De Unie* have reached an agreement with NXP on a new collective labour agreement.

Increases With the new collective labour agreement of the Eindhoven chipmaker, wages will increase by 5 percent from May 1, with an additional 2.75 percent expected in 2025 and employees will receive a one-off payment of 1.5 percent of the annual salary. Finally, it has been agreed that employees will receive an extra day of holiday from 2025.

“For a long time, it didn’t look like we would end up with this”, says CNV negotiator Arjan Baselmans. “Even though we already had an agreement on many other issues, NXP continued to have difficulty reaching an agreement on wages. You would expect that from them since they have a turnover of billions worldwide. That’s why I’m glad it has now been successful”.

Action

This required trade union members to carry out a visibility campaign. The NXP management took that signal seriously, after which the discussions were successfully resumed, to the satisfaction of the CNV. Moreover, the union members must approve the new agreements. Only when that happens is the collective labour agreement final. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha