Waalre- ‘Top town in Brabant’

The latest report from Atlas Research concludes that Waalre is the best place to live in Brabant. The village scores best for quality of life and availability of facilities. Oirschot (42nd) is the only other municipality in the top fifty.
Facilities for working, exercising and going out were important parameters considered. And all this can be reached within a travel time of fifteen minutes. Waalre benefits from the village character and has the accessibility of the big city because of its proximity to Eindhoven.
The report ‘Happiness in a Small Corner’ also considers issues such as safety, social cohesion and housing stock. Nationally, Waalre is in eighth place. The researchers also reveal that the general quality of life in the Netherlands is going well.
The report describes the villages as ‘small but nice’. The smaller towns generally have fewer facilities but less nuisance and insecurity. This typically makes it more pleasant to live than in large places.
Source: Studio 040
Translated by: Beena Arunraj