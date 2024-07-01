Waalre- ‘Top town in Brabant’

The latest report from Atlas Research concludes that Waalre is the best place to live in Brabant. The village scores best for quality of life and availability of facilities. Oirschot (42nd) is the only other municipality in the top fifty.

Facilities for working, exercising and going out were important parameters considered. And all this can be reached within a travel time of fifteen minutes. Waalre benefits from the village character and has the accessibility of the big city because of its proximity to Eindhoven.