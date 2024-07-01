Eindhoven municipality not directly involved in slave trade, study shows

“Between 1648 and 1795 Eindhoven was part of Staats-Brabant had only 1,000 tot 1,500 inhabitants. They were really a subordinate city.” Unlike the other Dutch provinces, Noord Brabant was not represented in the highest authority in the land, the States General.

Staats-Brabant

Eindhoven was a small city* on the trade routes between Venlo and Antwerpen and Den Bosch and Luik, to which it owes its existence, the reserchers write. Staats-Brabant had no religious freedom, meaning that the Roman Catholic population could not practise their faith. They were also excluded from polticial office. “This meant that the elite at the time consisted of a small group of protestants,”says Rastovac.

The research therefore shows no structural involvement of the Eindhoven municipality in the colonial slave trade. “There are, however, some individual governors such as sherriffs, lawyers and notraries, together with other citizens in Eindhoven and surrounding area, who were in some way or other invoved in colonial affairs”, the report reads.

VOC

Some 90 Eindhoven citizens were in the service of the VOC [the united east India Company, ed.] As far as the researchers know, five Eindhoven citizens were employed as soldiers by the West India Company. “This indicates that the VOC and WIC were regarded as potential employers by the people in the city, possibly because of poverty or a search fir adventure”, the researchers say.

Textile industry