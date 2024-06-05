Social assistance recipients allowed to receive extra gift

By
Bob
-
Social assistance recipients in Geldrop-Mierlo may receive an extra gift
Photo credit: Pixabay/Studio040

Residents of Geldrop-Mierlo, who live on social assistance benefits, may receive gifts of up to €1,800 from July 2024. This used to be €1,200. The recipient does not have to report this to the benefits agency and it does not affect his benefits.

‘As a municipality, we believe it is important to support our residents who rely on social assistance benefits as best as possible’, the statement reads. ‘By increasing the donation limit, the increase in the cost of living will be accommodated. This can offer our residents more financial space and peace of mind’.

The scheme applies to all municipalities affiliated with Senzer work company. In addition to Geldrop-Mierlo, these are Asten, Deurne, Gemert-Bakel, Helmond, Laarbeek and Someren. This is therefore a regional initiative. It’s called ‘putting band-aids.

‘This issue should actually be regulated nationally. The government must ensure an adequate social minimum that ensures social security for social assistance recipients. Now that this is not happening (yet), it is up to local administrators to make decisions about local measures.’

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

