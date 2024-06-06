Polling stations open for election of new European Parliament

The polling stations in the region will open on Thursday for the European elections. The European Parliament is the representative body of the European Union (EU). Once every five years, all 27 countries in the EU can vote for politicians who want to enter parliament.

The entire parliament has 705 seats, 29 of which are for the Netherlands. There are no national parties in parliament. These often involve Dutch parties that collaborate with parties from at least seven other countries. The average national turnout figure for the European Parliament elections is much lower than the average for the House of Representatives elections; 50 percent versus 80 percent.

Eindhoven

Anyone who wants to vote in Eindhoven does not have to travel far to a polling station. Voters can go to 221 polling stations there. This is possible, for example, at the Natlab, park theater and the old Philips headquarters. The turnout percentage for the 2019 elections was remarkably low in Eindhoven. The city had a turnout of only 38.5 percent.

Son en Breugel

In Son en Breugel you can go to eight polling stations, including in the combined building of the fire station and the neighbourhood teams. People who work at the Ekkersrijt business park also don’t have to worry, you can vote there in the Omroep Brabant building. In 2019, Son en Breugel had a turnout percentage of 43.7 percent.

Waalre

Waalre has one fewer polling station than Son en Breugel, namely seven. You can vote in the Het Klooster care centre, on Hoogstraat. The turnout figure for the 2019 elections in the municipality was 49.1 percent, close to the national average.

Nuenen

The municipality of Nuenen has a total of fourteen polling stations. Anyone who wants to light a candle after voting can go to the De Regenboog Church Building in Nuenen and the Sint Clemens Church in Gerwen. Voter turnout in Nuenen in 2019 was 47.5 percent.

Geldrop-Mierlo

In Geldrop-Mierlo there are a total of 21 polling stations, including a mobile polling station. This goes to senior points in the municipality. Voters can also go to the fire station in Mierlo. Voter turnout in the municipality was 39.1 percent in 2019.

Best

Finally, you can also vote in a fire station in Best. The barracks on Willem de Zwijgerweg is one of nine polling stations in the village. Voter turnout in the municipality was 39.1 percent in 2019.

