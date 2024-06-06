Listening houses assist young people suffering from mental struggles

Many young people suffer from psychological problems or feel lonely. That is why experienced experts went to the 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven to have a good conversation with young people about mental health.

This week there were several ‘listening houses’ on the square, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, around the Social Service Time project. In a house you could have a conversation based on a game. The game consists of cards with questions of different levels. “These are questions that make you have a deeper conversation about how you are really doing,” says Daisy Satijn of the ministry.

Complaints

The conversations in the houses are guided by young people who know what it is like to be lonely or struggle with mental complaints. Research in the region also shows that this problem occurs among teenagers.

One of those young people is Christinemindel, 19 years old. “I felt different and misunderstood. I experienced that I was alone in the world.” She now works full-time as an expert by experience and is committed to improving youth care. The caravan of De Listenhuisjes (the listening houses) will travel to Breda and Radio Kootwijk, among others, during mental health week.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez