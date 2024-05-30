Three new players arrive at Kemphanen

For example, Kleijssen and Horvers played for Yeti’s Breda, while Markgraaf wore the shirt of Smoke Eaters Geleen. Both teams withdrew from the competition, so the trio sought refuge elsewhere.

The 22-year-old Kleijssen can play in defense, while Horvers (28) and Markgraaf (22) are attackers. Despite his young age, the latter has already played more than 200 matches for the club from Geleen.