Three new players arrive at Kemphanen

Kemphanen has strengthened itself with three new players for next season. Diego Kleijssen, Sander Horvers and Julian Markgraaf all come over from an ice hockey club in the Dutch competition.
For example, Kleijssen and Horvers played for Yeti’s Breda, while Markgraaf wore the shirt of Smoke Eaters Geleen. Both teams withdrew from the competition, so the trio sought refuge elsewhere.
The 22-year-old Kleijssen can play in defense, while Horvers (28) and Markgraaf (22) are attackers. Despite his young age, the latter has already played more than 200 matches for the club from Geleen.
Horvers and Kleijssen also bring the necessary experience. In addition to Yeti’s Breda, the eldest of the three also played three seasons for the Tilburg Trappers, while the 22-year-old defender played for the Netherlands at the Under-18 and Under-20 World Cups.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez