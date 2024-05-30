Volunteers happy with their new vegetable pavilion at Eikenburg

They had an old shack, but now they have a brand new pavilion to process their home-grown vegetables. The volunteers who work on the food supply in the city at the Stadsakkers near Eikenburg are very happy with their new addition.

On Wednesday, the new building near the vegetable garden in Eikenburg was festively put into use by councillor Maes van Lanschot.

At the Stadsakkers Foundation, volunteers grow food and other crops in an ecological manner for local aid organisations. The entire process from sowing and harvesting to delivering the vegetables is taken care of by them. The land for the harvest on the Eikenburg estate is made available by the St. Trudo housing association. The foundation is financially assisted by ASML, among others.

The volunteers first processed their vegetables in an old shack, but this has now been exchanged for a pavilion on the foundation’s grounds. The initiative to replace the shack was created together with St. Trudo.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez