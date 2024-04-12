International judo tournament in Geldrop

Next weekend, the fifteenth edition of the Judo Tournament will take place in Geldrop. The tournament will welcome 630 participants, including some clubs from Belgium and Germany.

Besides the many participants, there is a team of 25 referees and 40 volunteers from the judo school Van Horssen.

The main tournament is on Sunday. On Saturday, there are also the annual club championships. This is in cooperation with the judo club Kenshiro Abbe from Elslo. The matches take place in the sports hall De Kievit in Geldrop.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta