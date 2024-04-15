Eindhoven library meets quality requirements

The Eindhoven library has again received the official quality certificate of Library Culture and Language (CBCT). This organisation independently tests the quality requirements of libraries and cultural organisations. The library meets these quality requirements. The certificate was handed over by alderperson Saskia Lammers (culture).

The library was awarded the CBCT certificate because the organisation functions and provides services in a proper manner. “We have seen a well-functioning library. There is inspiration from the Supervisory Board, Director, staff and volunteers. The organisation is aware of its social task and knows how to fulfil it in many ways,” CBCT’s says. The certificate is valid for four years.

Mission Reflected

The library is accessible and independent; its promotion of digital and language skills are indispensable to participate in society, the CBCT states. “The library’s mission as a ‘developer of people’ is reflected in a broad programme of activities with collaborations.”

Albert Kivits, director of the library, is pleased with the recognition. “This proves that we are on the right track. The library, Eindhoven365 and the Expat Center have joined forces to achieve a joint place. This happened in De Witte Dame, as Eindhoven’s ‘living room’.”

Scale leap

The growth Eindhoven is experiencing also means that the library continues to evolve. “We help develop creativity, organise exhibitions, we experiment and have introduced language cafés. Together with the realisation of multifunctional district libraries, we are further preparing for the scale leap and further internationalisation of the city and region. The government funds we have been allocated to improve the level of our facilities are going to help us tremendously in this,” Kivits says.

For Eindhoven news:Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040