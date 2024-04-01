ED to file a lawsuit against the Eindhoven municipality

The Eindhovens Dagblad has filed a lawsuit against the municipality of Eindhoven. The newspaper believes that the municipality is delaying too much in providing information

According to the ED, the municipality does not provide information and ignores legal deadlines. For example, the municipality did not provide any information about documents that are part of an improvement plan for handling personal data.

Also, after a year and a half, the municipality has not yet decided on making the investigation into the collapse of the fauna bridge over the Beatrix Canal public. The ED also had to wait more than two years for the municipality to provide information about the departure arrangement of Muziekgebouw director Wim Vringer.

Countless times

The ED is fed up with this state of affairs, says editor-in-chief Joris Roes. “The municipality of Eindhoven systematically ignores the deadlines for responses. We’ve been through that countless times. It is now time to send out the signal that the Woo (Open Government Act, ed.) cannot be dealt with in this way.”