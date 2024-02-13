Burglar caught red-handed

The police arrested a 27-year-old homeless man on Monday morning. He is suspected of having broken into a home on the Sint Gerarduslaan in Eindhoven a short time before.

Around quarter past four this morning, the report about the burglary in the Stratum area was reported to the police. A few minutes later, on the Anjelierstraat, a few streets away, someone could be arrested who matched the description.

Jewelry and silverware

It turned out to be a 27-year-old man with no fixed abode. “This suspect turned out to be covered in green smudges thanks to his climbing and scrambling,” writes a neighbourhood cop. He appeared to be in possession of jewellery and silver cutlery, among other things. He had also been caught in the act before.

Tips requested

Police urge people who recognise the items to come forward. They can do so by calling 0900-8844 and mentioning the police report number PL2100-2024031751.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn