Winter market to bridge gap between internationals and locals

Brazilian snacks and prayer cards from Bulgaria. For a while, the Muziekgebouw seemed like a miniature world during the ‘Cultural & Creative Wintermarket’. Not very surprising, since people from all corners of the world come to Brainport to work. This internationalisation is not always easy for both old and new Eindhoven residents. “I would really like to have more contact with local people,” he says.

Socialising together

In the Muziekgebouw on Saturday, it was a to-ing and fro-ing of all kinds of nationalities. Brazilians, Colombians, Bulgarians, and Indians. They left home and hearth to live in a foreign country. “It was scary at first because I didn’t know what to expect,” says a female visitor.

Added to this, they often do not speak the language and there are cultural differences between the new and old Eindhoven residents. That gap needs to be bridged with events like the winter market. “It gives people a chance to show their culture, discover similarities and start discussions with each other,” explains a male visitor the added value.

And that is important according to one of the Dutch guests, dressed in a PSV Christmas jumper. “We live together on this earth, so we have to live together. Moreover, we can learn a lot from each other.”

Kombucha

Of course, there was also a less serious tone. So there was the chance to roll up your own sleeves or watch or taste something from one of the many stalls. “I just made Kombucha at a workshop,” said one of the visitors. “That’s a non-alcoholic drink, very healthy. What you actually do is reuse old Kombucha by adding new tea and water.”

That tastes like more, as there will be another event for internationals at LAB-1 in January.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan