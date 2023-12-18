Nearly 700 candles on war graves in tribute to allies

During Christmas Eve, cemetery De Oude Toren in Eindhoven is traditionally illuminated. Candles are then placed on 686 war graves. It is a tribute to allies who died during the liberation of the Netherlands. A bench will also be unveiled in memory of deceased war veteran Joe Cattini.

This is the seventh time the initiative is being held. Organisers 18 September Foundation and Graves Foundation Brabant have a clear goal in mind. “Let’s reflect together on the importance of remembering and sharing this moment of respect and remembrance.”

Fifteen minutes before the start, the church bells will ring. After volunteers place and light the nearly 700 candles, a subdued ceremony is held. This will include a talk by a Heritage Bearer, a young person who has promised to pass on the war story.

Bench for Joe Cattini

Uniquely this year, a bench in memory of Joe Cattini will be unveiled. The Briton died in April at the age of 100. He was one of the last surviving liberators of Eindhoven, and an honorary citizen of the city.

Cattini was honoured not only for his efforts during the liberation of Eindhoven, but also for what he did after World War II. This included visits to schools to pass on the story of the war to future generations.

The tribute to Joe Cattini and other allies starts at half past four on 24 December.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani