Eindhoven residents smoke about six cigarettes everyday, says Extinction Rebellion. They do this purely by breathing in the city’s foul air. Reason for activists from the movement to protest at the Stadhuisplein on Monday afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion used the air alarm, which goes off every first Monday of the month, as a starting signal for their action. A group of protesters lay down on the steps near the entrance of City Hall. Symbolically, the group of 12 activists were ‘coughing themselves to death’, meant to make it clear how lousy the air quality is.

Damaged lungs

Flyers stated that even children breathe six cigarettes a day of foul air. Furthermore, they carried drawings of damaged lungs. Extinction Rebelion is using the action to call on the municipality to act.

“They are already working on it,” says a spokesperson. “It just needs to be faster.” In a letter to the municipality, Extinction Rebellion makes some more demands on the municipality: “be fair, do what is necessary and give citizens a say on a just transition”.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan