Eindhoven loses icon with death of ex-VDL CEO

The sudden death of Wim van der Leegte has been a blow. The former VDL Group chief executive died on Saturday night at the age of 76. “An icon of the Eindhoven region is no more,” writes politician Tjerk Langman of the PVV.

Wim van der Leegte was at the helm of the Eindhoven-based industrial family business for decades. Under his leadership, the company grew into an international business with over 16,000 employees in 19 countries. “A great small entrepreneur who meant an incredible amount to our city and region. A great loss. Wim was a man with a heart for his people and for our community,” says Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem in response to the news.

The King’s Commisioner, Ina Adema, also reflected on the death of Wim van der Leegte. She praises him for the way he led VDL Groep. “He saw opportunities where others saw problems and knew how to achieve successes. He was most approachable and had a warm heart for people who worked for him. In 2012, he more than deservedly received the Medal of Honour and honorary citizenship of Brabant.”

Great dejection

Wim van der Leegte was also closely involved with Eindhoven’s professional clubs. His VDL Group, for instance, is the main sponsor of FC Eindhoven. The club says it is deeply saddened by his sudden death. “With great sadness we have learned of the death of Wim van der Leegte, founder of our main sponsor VDL Group. We wish all the bereaved family much strength!”

PSV has also reacted to the former top executive’s death. Only recently, during PSV’s 110th anniversary, he was appointed Honorary Member of the club. “Wim van der Leegte was connected to PSV for decades both personally and with his company. For example, he was active in the Supervisory Board and is one of the founders of the PSV Brainport partnership. PSV wishes the van der Leegte family much strength in their loss.”

