Housing corporation Trudo bags Dirk Roosenburg Prize 2023

Housing corporation Trudo is the winner of the Dirk Roosenburg Prize 2023. The Eindhoven Architecture Prize was awarded for the eighteenth time. For the first time, not a project, but a client won. The project Made by NRE bagged the audience award.

A total of eight projects were nominated for the Dirk Roosenburg Prize. Four of them had Trudo as the client. According to the jury, in the case of the Veemgebouw at Strijp-S, the principalship translated into an “interesting and mixed program, which became a core quality of the project.”

According to the jury report, the Waaggebouw in Woensel-West stems from Trudo’s “years of involvement in the urban renewal of the neighborhood.” Guts and perseverance were crucial here. With the Trudo Tower, the corporation is making an “architectural and sustainable statement.”

Pannenhoef Leemerhoef was designed with the smallest possible ecological footprint. Among other things, the reuse of materials was an important starting point and thus the transition from a linear to a circular construction world. So four special projects and also with social housing.

Form and color

Eindhoven is currently working on a major expansion of scale and the associated housing task. According to the jury, Trudo shows how quality and the task of realizing affordable housing can go hand in hand. For decades this housing corporation has given shape and color to the urban development of Eindhoven with a progressive, innovative, and social approach.

Good commissioning is also a core quality of the Made by NRE project. It was initiated by Houben and Van Mierlo Architects. It was the first time the firm did a project in Collective Private Ownership (CPO), with both residents and entrepreneurs.

This resulted in four distinct buildings. A strong social cohesion emerged during the development process, which continued even after completion. This cohesion is visible, among other things, in the so-called “in-between space,” the informal meeting zones between the various buildings.

Source: Studio040