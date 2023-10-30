Christmas dinner and entertainment for 750 at Beursgebouw

Former disco owner Hugo van Rooij is organising a grand five-course dinner for as many as 750 poor people from Eindhoven and the surrounding area. The event will take place at the Beursgebouw. Preparations are in full swing.

The guests will not only be served a five-course dinner but will also be able to enjoy entertainment during the Christmas dinner.

Christmas

Van Rooij personally vouches for that. “During the Christmas meal for homeless people in the Catharinakerk, the idea was born. There, people said: Hugo, this was the whole Christmas for us. From that moment I knew I wanted to make it bigger. I consulted with people such as Albert Kivits from the Library, people from Ergon and the Food Bank. It has since become one of the biggest events ever held in the country for homeless and poor people.”

Initiatives

For years, Van Rooij has been undertaking all kinds of initiatives to help homeless and poor residents in Eindhoven. Often such actions are also in and near the Catharinakerk. In the church this time is difficult, because work is being done to repair the floor. Ninety large tables will soon be set up in the Beursgebouw, says Van Rooij, where dinner will be served.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan