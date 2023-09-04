Visit former Philips building Boschdijk

During Open Monumentendag (Heritage Day), thousands of monuments in the Netherlands are opened to the general public in order to increase public interest in monuments and support preservation. Entrance is mostly free. Also special activities are organised. In Eindhoven for exmaple, the former Philips building at Boschdijk can be visited.

The theme of the annual Open Monument Day 2023 is ‘Living Heritage” and will take place in the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September. The Architectuurcentrum Eindhoven (Architecture Centre) is the local committee responsible for the programme of the day in Eindhoven.

September 9 & 10, 11.00 – 17.00: Visit of the Guild House

September 10, 11.00 – 17.00: Visit of the former Philips office Boschdijk

September 10, 14.00: Monument walk De Barrier (from Philips office Boschdijk) More information about Open Monument Day 2023 can be found on the website of the Architecture Center. Via this page you can also sign up for the walk or a visit to the former Philips office.

Heritage Day and Dutch Design Week

A special English-language brochure will be published with information about monumental buildings where activities will take place during Dutch Design Week in October. Watch the website of the Architectuurcentrum.

