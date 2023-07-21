VVD proposes Budel for private flight traffic

VVD Eindhoven and VVD Cranendonck are calling for private planes to land at the ‘Kempen Airport’ in Budel in the future. In this way, the Brainport region will remain accessible for private flights.

Eindhoven Airport is considering stopping private and business aircraft because of the maximum number of flight movements that the airport must adhere to. Jordy Drieman and Lex Janssen, the chairmen of VVD Cranendonck and VVD Eindhoven, therefore propose to have business jets land in Budel.

If the airport stops using private and business jets, it is uncertain whether small aircraft will still be able to land in the region. According to the party chairmen, it is important for the Brainport region to also remain accessible by air. They call on Eindhoven Airport and Kempen Airport to intensify talks to allow the more than 1500 small aircraft to land at Kempen Airport.

Source: Studio040