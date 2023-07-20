Simons bids adieu to PSV

Xavi Simons bids farewell to PSV. Last season’s star striker will be sold to PSG, which will loan him to RB Leipzig. He scored twenty goals and twelve assists in fifty games that he played for PSV.

On Sunday, it was announced that Simons chose to leave PSV, to the dissatisfaction of many PSV fans. The club hoped the talented midfielder would extend his stay in Eindhoven for another year.

Grateful

Many PSV fans, therefore, feel taken aback by the club management and Simons. While it was a big surprise last year that Simons came over from Paris Saint-Germain on a buy rather than a ‘hire’ basis. Simons expressed his gratitude to the Eindhoven club for the season in which he had his definitive breakthrough.

‘Special year’

“Dear PSV fans, I want to let you know how special this year has been for me,” the attacking midfielder reveals in his farewell video. “This year has undoubtedly been where I have enjoyed being a professional footballer the most. From the first day, I have felt your love up close. You opened the doors of your home. I immediately noticed that I was part of the big PSV family,” Simons said in his farewell video, among other things.

PSV hasn’t named Simons’ successor yet. However, the name of Charles de Ketelaere is said to be emphatically floating around the Philips Stadium.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn