Renovation of Insulindelaan has begun

Work started on Wednesday evening on Insulindelaan, one of the busiest roads in Eindhoven.

Both directions of this route on the ring road, between Tongelresesstraat and Insulindeplein, are closed. The municipality is having the asphalt replaced here, among other things. The sewage system is also being addressed. Traffic has accordingly been diverted.

Delay

The municipality indicates that there can be considerable delays for road traffic. It can take up to half an hour. Early this morning it was relatively quiet and the nuisance was not too bad, according to a 112 correspondent.

The work is likely to last until Monday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez