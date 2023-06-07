Studio040 launches new talk show: Eindje van de Week

Studio040 is launching the new talk show Eindje van de Week (end of the week). In the atmosphere of a Friday afternoon drink, Mike Weerts and Suheyla Yalçin will talk to Eindhoven residents about the quality of life in the city and region. The talk show can be seen every Friday for six weeks starting 9 June.

In Eindje van de Week, current issues are discussed in an accessible way. “Our region deserves a talk show where we can talk to each other about important themes”, Mike Weerts, director of Studio040, presenter and initiator, said.

Debt and climate

The talk show is in line with Studio040’s ambitions to make more programs that connect with the region. The first episode focuses on debt and financial problems.

Other episodes will discuss housing problems and the changing climate, among other topics. In addition to discussions, the talk show offers practical tips. Weerts: “So that residents of Eindhoven and surroundings know what they themselves can do to improve their personal situation or living environment”.

Grand café Bunkr

Eindje van de Week will be recorded at 16:00 in Grand café Bunkr, where every week after the broadcast there will be a discussion during the Friday afternoon drinks.

Guests and the audience can interact with each other on everyday topics. Residents interested in attending the talk show can sign up at talkshow@studio040.nl

The talk show will be broadcast shortly after the taping on Studio040’s television channel, on this website and on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

The show will be in Dutch for the most part but there maybe interviews in English on occassion.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob