Ergon workers take action for more pay

Ergon employees join a protest for more pay on Wednesday. The personnel of the social employment facility in Eindhoven are calling on national politics to come up with extra money.

The campaign is in Utrecht. Employees of other social employment companies are also participating. They think wages should be increased, because of rising prices. Also, the mileage allowance should be increased.

Support

Ergon supports the campaign. The Eindhoven company also thinks that a signal should be given to The Hague (Dutch politics). Employees who demonstrate will get a paid day off.

Vote

‘Especially for these people it is difficult to let their voice be heard. These people are stuck between choices like a meal or turn up the heat a degree. As management we are stuck because we would like to do more but are bound by rules and budgets. An undesirable situation in which a breakthrough has yet to materialise’, Ergon said in a statement. Ergon employees have already protested on Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven for more pay.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob