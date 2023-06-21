Next real estate tycoon holds up hand for grant

The subsidising of a commercial building project by the Municipality of Eindhoven, has not fallen on deaf ears in real estate land. Developer Samen-Wonen Vastgoed (living-together real estate) is the next one to make a grab for community money.

Samen-Wonen Vastgoed bought a number of properties on Wilhelminaplein in 2007 but in sixteen years failed to realise housing on the square, despite the market being quite favourable for a long time.

Anno 2023, circumstances have changed. Construction costs have increased, making Samen-Wonen’s building plan “no longer profitable”, the developer writes to the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Moreover, because of the new rental law, developers can no longer charge exorbitant amounts for relatively small homes.

Precedent

The Victoriatoren grant has therefore set a welcome precedent, for Samen-Wonen. Something that the parties PvdA (labour party), the SP (socialist party) and 50Plus already feared, by the way.

“It therefore seems obvious to us regardless of the size of the project, that no privileges are going to be given to others and we can also apply for financial support”, Samen-Wonen refers to the Victoriatoren subsidy.

‘Quick to the table’

“We very much appreciate being able to quickly get around the table with the Municipality of Eindhoven to see what conditions are set, and what financial concession is feasible”, the real estate magnate said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob