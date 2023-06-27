100,000 soup bowls donated

The GGzE donated the 100,000th bowl of soup to the Food Bank Eindhoven on Tuesday. With this, the 5-year-old collaboration with soup maker Soupalicious has reached a special milestone.

Mario Bouwmans, who coordinates the collaboration on behalf of the GGzE, said he was proud of the donations. “Eating and drinking can be a party 365 days a year and Soupalicious contributes to that. We are very happy with this great collaboration and proud that we have already donated 100,000 bowls of soup to the Food Bank Eindhoven”.

Thousand litres

Food bank Eindhoven is also happy with the initiative of the GGzE, said chairman Rob Baken. “We received thousands of litres of soup and distributed it to our clients. It’s also a healthy soup that is prepared entirely with vegetables, that would otherwise end up in the trash”.

Desperate need

The support of initiatives such as those of the GGzE and Soupalicious is desperately needed, said umbrella organisation Voedselbanken Nederland. “Food banks are facing a serious lack of food for a growing number of customers. We help 120,000 people every week. There has been a growth of 30 percent in recent months. Soupalicious donates very healthy soups and these million extra bowls are really important to us and therefore, more than welcome.”

