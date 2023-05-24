VDL to continue as VDL De Meeuw

Eindhoven-based VDL is acquiring construction company De Meeuw in its entirety. International industrial family business VDL has already held 50 per cent of the construction company’s shares since 2015. Some 400 employees work at the Oirschot-based company.

De Meeuw will now continue as VDL De Meeuw. “The acquisition allows us to respond to the high demand for various forms of housing”, VDL* Group president and CEO, Willem van der Leegte, says. The acquisition also strengthens VDL’s position in Infratech. “One of the ‘five fields of VDL’ “.

De Meeuw

De Meeuw makes temporary housing for healthcare, education, business and housing associations. The buildings have low energy consumption. They also emit less CO2 than traditional buildings.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Ed. – VDL comes from the family name: Van Der Leegte