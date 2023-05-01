PSV fêted at home after cup win

Thousands of PSV supporters cheered the first team at the Philips Stadium after the KNVB Beker win, last Sunday evening. The players were fêted and sung to by fans.

It was a long wait for PSV’s players to arrive at the Philips Stadium on Sunday night from Rotterdam, where the classic took place. After winning from Ajax by penalties, many fans had found their way to the stadium for the homage. When the supporters who were in the Kuip had also arrived, the party could really get going.

The supporters are happy with the prize, now that it is almost certain that Feyenoord will win the national title. “We have won the Johan Cruijff Schaal this season, the KNVB Beker and if we finish second, it is a fine season. At least no prize will go to 020 this year,” one of the PSV supporters said. “We know it’s going to be tough and that we have a tougher program than Ajax, but the cup win gives the players a boost and we’re going to keep that second place,” adds another.”

Second place

PSV still have four games to play in the Eredivisie to retain second place and force their way into the Champions League playoffs. The next match is on Saturday 6 May in Rotterdam against Sparta.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn